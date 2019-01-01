A Season of Giving benefiting Children’s HealthSM

Presented by NorthPark Center and the Women's Auxiliary to Children's Medical Center Dallas

The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas continues to build upon their cherished holiday tradition by proudly partnering with NorthPark Center on a virtual Santa Claus experience benefiting Children’s Health℠. Children of all ages have the opportunity to visit with the iconic NorthPark Santa through interactive virtual visits, featuring a private conversation with Santa, live from the North Pole.

Thanks to our continued partnership with NorthPark Center, all proceeds from virtual visits will be donated to Children’s Health. If you are interested in other ways to support Children’s Health, sponsorship opportunities featuring exclusive Christmas Eve Santa visits are also available this holiday season. Please click here to view this year’s sponsorship options or review the online PDF form. Please check back each Sunday for new timeslots available for purchase for the upcoming week.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Thank you to our generous sponsors:

Magical Moments

The Stephen M. and Carol A. Cassiani Family Foundation

Labora

Paulos Foundation

Christmas Star

Hopper Family

“If Not You Books”

Rudolph

Jill C. Bee

The Rocchio Family

Thanks for visiting our website to reserve your virtual visit with NorthPark Santa. Please select from the available times below - weekday visits are $25 and weekend visits are $50.

Reservations are on a first come, first served basis. If you are interested in a visit on Friday, December 24 please take a look at the sponsorship opportunities. To learn more about upcoming activities at NorthPark, visit northparkcenter.com.

If you are unable to join Santa virtually at the North Pole and would like to support Children's Health in making life better for children, you may donate here. As the leading non-for-profit pediatric health system in North Texas, we rely on philanthropic support to enhance care, discover cures and build a healthier community.

