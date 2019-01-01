Send an eCard to our Patients

Bring the joy of Valentine's Day to Children's Health by sending a free, digital valentine to our patients. Your heartwarming card and personalized message of encouragement will make their day extra special.

Please keep in mind when writing your message: Due to volume, we cannot deliver cards to specific patients. We serve families of all different faiths and backgrounds. Do not share personal identifying information including last names, addresses, email or phone number. We recommend you do not use phrases such as “I hope you feel better” or “get well soon.”

Choose your Card

Puppy with message: You are Doggone Awesome! Happy Valentines Day
Cat with message: You're one cool cat! Happy Valentines Day
Puppy with message: You are pawsitively Amazing! Happy Valentines Day

Personalize your message

Sign your card

By sending a card, you will be added to our database. You may opt-out of communications at any time.