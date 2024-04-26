Honor Our Superhero Patients on Cape Day

Cape Day, presented by Bank of Texas, is an opportunity to honor our patient superheroes at Children’s Health℠ who fight courageously against illness and injury every day. Make a $20 donation to honor patients, caregivers and supporters of the Red Balloon League. 100% of proceeds from Cape Day help fund efforts that go above and beyond for our patients like:

Enhancing critical patient and family support services

Investing in life-saving research

Proving new equipment and supplies

What is Cape Day?

On April 26, 2024, patients, staff members and the community gathered at Children's Health to celebrate our superhero patients. Every patient at Children's Health received a cape as a signal of their strength and superpowers fighting illness and injury and staff members also wore capes to show their power in helping our patients in their day-to-day battles.

How Can I Participate in Cape Day?

Right here in our Metroplex, we’ve expanded by 130,000 children in the last decade. It is estimated by 2028, we will have a population of 8.5 million people, up 600,000 from 2020. The current North Texas pediatric population of 2.5 million is expected to double by 2050.

As we look to the next 100 years, it is our commitment to grow with North Texas, and you can help with a $20 donation to honor patients, caregivers and supporters of the Red Balloon League on Cape Day.

Cape Day Highlights

Watch below for a recap of this year's Cape Day festivities, which included superhero visits to the hospital, arts and crafts activities for patients and their families and more.

2024 Red Balloon League Sponsors

Thank you to our Red Balloon League Sponsors, who make our season of honoring patients, families and their caregivers possible.

PRESENTING



Bank of Texas

SUPERHERO SPONSORS





SUPER SPONSORS